Alberta reports 233 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Alberta reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is nearly 40 more than the 194 infections that were found on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 1,520, including 1,103 active variant cases.

There are 89 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of five since Wednesday. This includes 20 Albertans in intensive care, an increase of two from the day before.

No new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in the past day, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,325.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 234,108 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,263 have since recovered.

As of July 28, there have been 5,277,521 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 75.7% have received at least one shot, including 64.6% who are fully immunized with two doses.