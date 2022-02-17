The Family Day long weekend in Calgary offers a number of options for city entertainment, activities, sweet eats, and city services.

The weather forecast isn’t looking overly warm, but whether you choose to brave the elements or opt to stay cozy inside, be sure to make plans to spend the day with those you consider family – whether that’s your parents and siblings, grandpa, a favourite aunt, or close friends.

If you’re not into staying in and want to spend your holiday outside of the house, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary on February 21, 2022, below.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open on Family Day, however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

Post offices

According to the Canada Post website, regular collection and delivery of mail occur on the Family Day holiday.

Malls and attractions

CF Chinook Centre (open 11 am to 6 pm)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm)

CrossIron Mills (open 11 am to 7 pm)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm)

Calgary Tower (open noon to 9 pm)

Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm)

The Hanger Flight Museum (10 am to 4 pm)

The Military Museums (9 am to 5 pm)

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (open 10 am to 5 pm)

TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 5 pm)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas in Calgary both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat on Family Day.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to their first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after their last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com

Where:

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE )

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard)

Ski hills

There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Calgary that will be open on Family Day, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Canyon Ski Resort

Castle Mountain Resort

Lake Louise Ski Resort

Mt. Norquay Ski Resort

Nakiska Ski Area

Sunshine Village

WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park

Skating rinks

There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and, if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on February 21.

Where:

Barb Scott Park: 12th Avenue and 9th Street SW

Big Marlborough Park: 6033 Madigan Drive NE

Bowness Park: 8900 48th Avenue NW

Carburn Park: 67 Riverview Drive SE

North Glenmore Park: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW

Olympic Plaza: 228 8th Avenue SE

Prairie Winds Park: 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE

Prince’s Island Park: 4th Street and 1st Avenue SW

Thomson Family Park: 1236 16th Avenue SW

The City of Calgary is also hosting free public skates at select locations on the following dates:

Thursday, February 17

George Blundun Arena (5020 26th Avenue SW) – 11:30 am to 1 pm

Norma Bush Arena (2424 University Drive NW) – 1:15 to 3 pm

Friday, February 18

Jimmie Condon Arena (502 Heritage Drive SW) – 11 am to 12:30 pm

Frank McCool Arena (1900 Lake Bonavista Drive SE) – 1:30 to 3: 30 pm

Tobogganing

Calgarians will be able to head over to one of the city’s 22 designated sledding hills on Family Day to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing

There are lots of places to take your cross country skis and snowshoes in and around Calgary this winter, and the City has provided a handy list of golf courses and designated trails for you to head outside.

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 10 am to 5:30 pm on Monday, February 21.

Landfills

City landfill hours over the long weekend are as follows.

Recreation facilities: All City-operated recreation facilities and aquatic and fitness centres are closed on February 21, with the exception of Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres.

Calgary Transit: On Monday, February 21, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service. Additionally, from February 19 until the early morning of February 22, the Red Line CTrain will be closed between the 39th Avenue and City Hall stations. Details can be found below.

The Red Line from the North terminates at City Hall South Station and runs on a 15-minute schedule.

The Red Line from the South terminates at 39th Avenue Station on the inbound platform (east) and runs on a 16-minute schedule.

Shuttle buses will replace train service between 39th Avenue and City Hall Stations, running every 5 minutes.

Additional shuttle buses will be provided before and after the Calgary Flames hockey games on Saturday, February 19 and Monday, February 21. This is to accommodate the expected increase in Transit ridership.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Monday, February 21. Holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots. The Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on Family Day.

With files from Aly Khan and Chandler Walter