Here’s what the weather will be like in Calgary over Family Day long weekend

Calgary is set to experience a wide array of weather conditions this Family Day long weekend, with snow, rain, and more in the forecast.

Either way, we get an extra day off to spend with our loved ones this weekend, so whether you choose to brave the elements or stay cozy indoors, it’s sure to be a good Family Day.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday is predicted to reach a high of 5ºC with mainly cloudy skies before we head into the end of the work week.

Things start to cool off a little on Friday, with a high of -2ºC in the forecast and a 70% chance of flurries. Overnight, skies clear, before seeing showers and a high of 5ºC on Saturday.

Sunday’s high is 20º lower than the previous day, with -15ºC expected along with snow. Temperatures drop even further overnight, and a high of -20ºC and a 60% chance of flurries is predicted.

Monday doesn’t get much warmer (a high of -12ºC is forecast), but at least we’ll see some sunshine, with a mix of sun and cloud expected.

So there you have it folks: rain, snow, and partly sunny skies, with temperature highs varying by 20º. In true Calgary fashion, we’re getting a little bit of everything this Family Day long weekend (and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way).

Make some plans with your parents, siblings, grandpa, favourite aunt, or those friends you consider family, and have a great weekend – whatever the weather may bring!