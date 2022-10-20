Winter forecast for Alberta: Prepare for a potential polar vortex

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Alberta has sure lucked out with its fall forecast so far, with October being a complete treat for the entire province.

We all know the dreaded snow will be on its way eventually, and The Weather Network is giving a sneak peek at what could be in store for the province this winter.

Much of Alberta has enjoyed well-above-average temperatures in September and October, something The Weather Network (TWN) acknowledged in its forecast.

“This fall is clearly unfolding very differently from last fall. The signals in the global pattern continue to point to at least a near-normal start to winter and possibly a colder than normal start to winter from the Central Prairies to Western Quebec,” TWN stated.

From mid-November through to the holidays, it’s looking like Alberta and Western Canada may be in the clear from any particularly punishing shots of cold, wintry weather.

Looking into January and February, The Weather Network said there is still some uncertainty regarding the dominant pattern.

One possible scenario is that much of Alberta and Western Canada could see colder than normal temperatures, including periods of severe cold-like polar vortexes, similar to what the province had during early winter last year.

Just look at the dark blue signalling below seasonal temperatures all over Alberta. Some serious bundling up will have to be done!

The second scenario on the table is one that would see milder weather across Western Canada and colder conditions from the Central Prairies to the Maritimes.

“At this point, scenario B looks to have more support as we look at how the global pattern is evolving. But it is unlikely that we will lock into that pattern for the entire winter, so at times we expect the national pattern will resemble the first scenario,” The Weather Network added.

Whatever the case may be, we just know Albertans are already getting ready to swap those summer tires for winter tires and are making sure their snowbrushes are nearby. Be prepared!