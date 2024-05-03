You can fly from Calgary to Newfoundland for $281 roundtrip this summer

If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Maritimes, this could be your chance, as there are some great flight deals on offer from Calgary to Newfoundland this summer!

WestJet has some flights available to the stunning province starting at $281 roundtrip and non-stop to Deer Lake, according to YYC Deals.

Cheap flights are available between the end of May and early June, which is also one of the best times to visit since it’s peak whale- and iceberg-viewing season! It’s also when all of the province’s much-loved puffins start to flock out in large numbers.

With this flight heading to Deer Lake, you can plan a road trip to the northern tip of the province at St. Anthony’s if your heart is set on seeing some icebergs. Plus, it’s only a 20-minute drive to Gros Morne National Park, where you might even be able to experience a whale sighting or two!

If you want to head to the province’s capital city, St. John’s, you’ll have to factor in a six-hour drive west.

