Calgary is one of the least popular work-from-home cities in Canada

Laine Mitchell
Aug 28 2024, 6:11 pm
Calgary is one of the least popular work-from-home cities in Canada
The start of the decade marked a flurry of work-from-home jobs in Calgary thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it seems like that lifestyle is slowly slipping from view in the city.

Newly released data from Statistics Canada revealed that the share of workers mostly working from home nationally has fallen every year since May 2021.

In May 2024, 18.7% of employed people worked mostly from home, down 1.4% from May 2023 and 3.7% lower compared to May 2022.

Looking at Calgary, we landed in 12th place out of the 15 census metropolitan areas, with the proportion of workers mostly working from home at just 17.1%.

YYC came out a little more WFH friendly than our pals to the north in Edmonton, landing in 13th place with the proportion of workers mostly working from home at 16.5%.

StatCan added in a release that from May 2023 to May 2024, the share of employed people mostly working from home decreased in Quebec (-3.8% to 18.4%), Saskatchewan (-1.8% to 10.1%) and Ontario (-1.4% to 21.7%).

On the other hand, this share increased in Nova Scotia (+3% to 17.5%), and Prince Edward Island (+2.5% to 15.4%).

Saskatchewan had the lowest share of workers mostly working from home among the provinces in May 2024, while Ontario had the highest share.

