These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale around Calgary right now
Oct 3 2024, 11:05 pm
With the weather cooling down, it’s the perfect time to cozy under a blanket and binge-watch your favourite show while scrolling through social media.
If you’ve exhausted your usual internet rabbit holes, taking a peek inside these extravagant homes for sale in Calgary will have your jaw on the floor.
There are luxurious mansions with cascading steps leading you to the front door to modern houses tucked away in the trees for your ultimate privacy. Whatever type of home you want to imagine yourself living in, these are some of the most awe-inspiring (and expensive) homes for sale in Calgary at the moment.
901, 100 10A Street NW
- Asking price: $10,000,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse
- 4,372 square feet
19 Pump Hill Close SW
- Asking price: $9,750,000
- Six-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate
-
10,601 square feet
930 Prospect Avenue SW
- Asking price: $8,990,000
- Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
-
5,298 square feet
1308 Montreal Avenue SW
- Asking price: $8,750,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
-
4,062 square feet
44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW
- Asking price: $7,900,000
- Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
-
9,579 square feet
40 Eagle Ridge Place SW
- Asking price: $7,250,000
- Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 5,453 square feet
2906 Marquette Street SW
- Asking price: $7,000,000
- Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,289 square feet
1020 Bel-Aire Drive SW
- Asking price: $6,600,000
- Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 4,306 square feet
3050 Signal Hill Drive SW
- Asking price: $5,900,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 4,450 square feet
1415 Beverley Place SW
- Asking price: $5,375,000
- Four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 4,365 square feet