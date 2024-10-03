With the weather cooling down, it’s the perfect time to cozy under a blanket and binge-watch your favourite show while scrolling through social media.

If you’ve exhausted your usual internet rabbit holes, taking a peek inside these extravagant homes for sale in Calgary will have your jaw on the floor.

There are luxurious mansions with cascading steps leading you to the front door to modern houses tucked away in the trees for your ultimate privacy. Whatever type of home you want to imagine yourself living in, these are some of the most awe-inspiring (and expensive) homes for sale in Calgary at the moment.

$10,000,000 Four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse

4,372 square feet

$9,750,000 Six-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate

10,601 square feet

$8,990,000 Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,298 square feet

$8,750,000 Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house

4,062 square feet

$7,900,000 Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

9,579 square feet

$7,250,000 Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

5,453 square feet

$7,000,000 Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,289 square feet

$6,600,000 Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

4,306 square feet

$5,900,000 Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house

4,450 square feet