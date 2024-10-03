Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale around Calgary right now

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Oct 3 2024, 11:05 pm
These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale around Calgary right now
Sotheby's International Realty Canada | RE/MAX Realty Professionals

With the weather cooling down, it’s the perfect time to cozy under a blanket and binge-watch your favourite show while scrolling through social media.

If you’ve exhausted your usual internet rabbit holes, taking a peek inside these extravagant homes for sale in Calgary will have your jaw on the floor.

There are luxurious mansions with cascading steps leading you to the front door to modern houses tucked away in the trees for your ultimate privacy. Whatever type of home you want to imagine yourself living in, these are some of the most awe-inspiring (and expensive) homes for sale in Calgary at the moment.

901, 100 10A Street NW

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Purpose Realty

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Purpose Realty

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Purpose Realty

  • Asking price: $10,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse
  • 4,372 square feet

19 Pump Hill Close SW

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Engel & Völkers Calgary

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Engel & Völkers Calgary

expensive houses calgary list october 3

Engel & Völkers Calgary

  • Asking price: $9,750,000
  • Six-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate
  • 10,601 square feet

930 Prospect Avenue SW

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Asking price: $8,990,000
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,298 square feet

1308 Montreal Avenue SW

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Charles via realtor.ca

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Charles via realtor.ca

expensive homes calgary list october 3

Charles via realtor.ca

  • Asking price: $8,750,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 4,062 square feet

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW

expensive calgary houses list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

expensive calgary houses list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

expensive calgary houses list october 3

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Asking price: $7,900,000
  • Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 9,579 square feet

40 Eagle Ridge Place SW

calgary house list oct 3

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

calgary house list oct 3

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

calgary house list oct 3

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

  • Asking price: $7,250,000
  • Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 5,453 square feet

2906 Marquette Street SW

expensive calgary houses list october 3

eXp Realty

expensive calgary houses list october 3

eXp Realty

expensive calgary houses list october 3

eXp Realty

  • Asking price: $7,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,289 square feet

1020 Bel-Aire Drive SW

expensive calgary houses october 3

The Agency Calgary

expensive calgary houses october 3

The Agency Calgary

expensive calgary houses october 3

The Agency Calgary

  • Asking price: $6,600,000
  • Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 4,306 square feet

3050 Signal Hill Drive SW

expensive homes calgary oct 3

Century 21 Masters

expensive homes calgary oct 3

Century 21 Masters

expensive homes calgary oct 3

Century 21 Masters

  • Asking price: $5,900,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 4,450 square feet

1415 Beverley Place SW

calgary house list oct 3

RE/MAX Realty Professionals

calgary house list oct 3

RE/MAX Realty Professionals

calgary house list oct 3

RE/MAX Realty Professionals

  • Asking price: $5,375,000
  • Four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 4,365 square feet
GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop