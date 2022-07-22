NewsCalgariansPeopleCurated

No Silver Lining: Calgarians react to dig from Nate Silver

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Jul 22 2022, 9:03 pm
No Silver Lining: Calgarians react to dig from Nate Silver
Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Noted statistical analyst Nate Silver probably isn’t coming to the Stampede any time soon given his tweet about Calgary’s liveability.

The founder of FiveThirtyEight drew the attention of Calgarians when he gave his thoughts on the liveability of Calgary.

“I am sure Calgary is great but calling it the 3rd ‘most livable’ city in the world seems to ignore that it’s cold and dark for 4 months out of the year and that’s a big factor in ‘livability’ for most people,” said the tweet.

And everyone completely agreed and nothing more happened. Okay, maybe not.

Calgarians and visitors to the Stampede City came to the city’s defence.

The study in question is based on several factors such as health care and education. No where in the criteria did it list “how long it stays bright out.” But if it did…

That isn’t 100% accurate, but a report suggests it’s only behind Estevan, Kindersley, and Swift Current in Saskatchewan, as well as a couple of places in Southern Alberta, so… close enough.

And, of course, you can’t forget our local celebs!

But, perhaps given the latest sports news, there might be something here.

Too soon Jon Shecket, too soon.

 

Peter Klein
