No Silver Lining: Calgarians react to dig from Nate Silver

Noted statistical analyst Nate Silver probably isn’t coming to the Stampede any time soon given his tweet about Calgary’s liveability.

The founder of FiveThirtyEight drew the attention of Calgarians when he gave his thoughts on the liveability of Calgary.

I am sure Calgary is great but calling it the 3rd “most livable” city in the world seems to ignore that it’s cold and dark for 4 months out of the year and that’s a big factor in “livability” for most people.https://t.co/Jzlo9V3wxU — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 21, 2022

And everyone completely agreed and nothing more happened. Okay, maybe not.

Calgarians and visitors to the Stampede City came to the city’s defence.

Almost the entire list is cities in countries that get cold and dark (Germany, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, etc.) It’s almost like he didn’t read the list. — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) July 21, 2022

The study in question is based on several factors such as health care and education. No where in the criteria did it list “how long it stays bright out.” But if it did…

Calgary has the most sunshine hours of any City in Canada. Do your research. Not sure where you live but I am assuming it is in the US somewhere. Maybe worry more about guns, contraceptive rights etc and us in Canada will take care of the rest. — Veronica Waring (@Begbie2188) July 21, 2022

That isn’t 100% accurate, but a report suggests it’s only behind Estevan, Kindersley, and Swift Current in Saskatchewan, as well as a couple of places in Southern Alberta, so… close enough.

And, of course, you can’t forget our local celebs!

Ok, but you’re not going to find guys like Terry and Dean in other cities. pic.twitter.com/7RAXr32hfm — Heynong Man (@Heynong_Man) July 21, 2022

But, perhaps given the latest sports news, there might be something here.

Johnny Gaudreau would in fact beg to differ lol — Jon Shecket🇺🇦 (@jshecket) July 21, 2022

Too soon Jon Shecket, too soon.