Update: Two missing young girls have been found safe by Calgary Police

Calgary police have successfully located a pair of young girls who went missing in the northeast Wednesday evening.

The pair went missing from the northeast community of Abbeydale Wednesday night around 6:30 pm.

Police say there are no indications of foul play at this time, and while this didn’t meet the threshold for an Ambert Alert, they worked with the Missing Children Society of Canada to alert the public.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included pictures and names identifying the missing person. These details have been removed now that they have been found.