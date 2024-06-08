Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This historic $3.8M house in Calgary is giving old school regency vibes

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jun 8 2024, 10:00 pm
Re/Max Realty Professionals

There’s an incredible 100-year-old house for sale in Calgary right now, and it looks like it’s straight out of Gone With the Wind.

The $3,800,000 mansion located at 635 Sifton Boulevard SW was built in 1920, and its historical character is on full display both inside and outside the home.

The exquisite mansion spans a giant 14,811 square foot lot backing onto the Elbow River.

The home itself is equally huge, with a total of 4,600 square feet. There are six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a double detached garage.

The expansive foyer leads to the opulent living space, where a giant winding staircase greets you on the way in.

The interior design details also scream luxury, with hardwood adorning the entire home. The high-end features extend into the living room, where you can find custom millwork, crown mouldings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home’s second level includes five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite retreat with heated tile floors.

The kitchen is a dream escape for culinary enthusiasts, featuring quartz countertops, a marble-topped island, a six-burner gas stove, and a sunny breakfast nook.

Relax and entertain in the comfort of a 600-foot patio with a natural gas hookup that leads out to the gorgeous yard.

There is plenty of space to grow a garden or relax around a bonfire, looking out onto one of Calgary’s most beautiful rivers.

You can be guaranteed a beautiful view and lots of sunshine no matter the time of year with the bright sunroom extending near the patio.

Does this look like a dream home to you? Let us know in the comments!

