Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This luxurious mansion has spectacular views of Calgary's second biggest river

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 24 2024, 6:50 pm
This luxurious mansion has spectacular views of Calgary's second biggest river
Royal LePage Solutions

There’s a stunning mansion for sale in Calgary with incredible views of the city’s second-largest river AND downtown!

Nestled in the heart of Calgary’s prestigious Roxboro neighbourhood, 2605 Erlton Street is a contemporary masterpiece sitting on the banks of the Elbow River.

Calgary river mansion

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

Spanning over 5,300 square feet across a double lot, the $3,890,000 mansion boasts breathtaking 180-degree panorama views of both natural and urban beauty.

As soon as you step inside, floor-to-ceiling windows adorned with custom blinds and sheers adorn every room in natural light, highlighting the heated limestone and ceramic tile floors.

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

The kitchen stands as the heart of the home, featuring elite Gaggenau appliances, marble backsplashes, and a 10-foot quartz island, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers.

Royal LePage Solutions

Calgary river mansion

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

While the mansion is designed with clean linens and opulent finishes, it also exudes comfort and coziness.

The second floor reveals a master suite that defines luxury, complete with a spa-like ensuite and a private terrace overlooking the river and downtown skyline.

Additional highlights include two home offices (or two extra bedrooms), a flexible exercise room, and a laundry room.

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

Calgary river mansion

Royal LePage Solutions

Calgary river mansion

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

The lower level is a haven for entertainment enthusiasts, featuring an audio theatre room, games room, chic wet bar, and two additional bedrooms each with a three-piece bathroom.

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

Calgary river mansion

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

Royal LePage Solutions

The comfort extends outdoors with 1,300 square feet of outdoor entertainment space complete with an Artic spa hot tub.

Whether you’re basking under the warmth of the overhead infrared heaters on the back porch or taking in the views from the terrace off the master suite, this place is nothing if not indulgent.

The only thing missing is a private chef to cater to all your backyard parties this summer!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop