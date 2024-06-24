There’s a stunning mansion for sale in Calgary with incredible views of the city’s second-largest river AND downtown!

Nestled in the heart of Calgary’s prestigious Roxboro neighbourhood, 2605 Erlton Street is a contemporary masterpiece sitting on the banks of the Elbow River.

Spanning over 5,300 square feet across a double lot, the $3,890,000 mansion boasts breathtaking 180-degree panorama views of both natural and urban beauty.

As soon as you step inside, floor-to-ceiling windows adorned with custom blinds and sheers adorn every room in natural light, highlighting the heated limestone and ceramic tile floors.

The kitchen stands as the heart of the home, featuring elite Gaggenau appliances, marble backsplashes, and a 10-foot quartz island, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers.

While the mansion is designed with clean linens and opulent finishes, it also exudes comfort and coziness.

The second floor reveals a master suite that defines luxury, complete with a spa-like ensuite and a private terrace overlooking the river and downtown skyline.

Additional highlights include two home offices (or two extra bedrooms), a flexible exercise room, and a laundry room.

The lower level is a haven for entertainment enthusiasts, featuring an audio theatre room, games room, chic wet bar, and two additional bedrooms each with a three-piece bathroom.

The comfort extends outdoors with 1,300 square feet of outdoor entertainment space complete with an Artic spa hot tub.

Whether you’re basking under the warmth of the overhead infrared heaters on the back porch or taking in the views from the terrace off the master suite, this place is nothing if not indulgent.

The only thing missing is a private chef to cater to all your backyard parties this summer!