This $3.4M estate near Calgary is a luxurious escape from the big city

Nestled near a serene pond in the prestigious Elbow Valley near Calgary is an extraordinary estate that feels like a little bit of paradise in the big city!

Boasting eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, and over 11,000 square feet of luxurious living space, you definitely won’t be short on space.

When you step into the grand foyer, you’ll be greeted by soaring ceilings and a majestic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that sets the tone for elegance and comfort.

The main level dazzles with a formal dining room fit for lavish gatherings and a cozy den complete with a full wet bar — perfect for unwinding after a long day working in the city’s hustle and bustle!

The kitchen is the heart of the home and a chef’s paradise featuring granite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a sunny breakfast nook warmed by its own fireplace.

The primary suite on the main level is a sanctuary, boasting two luxurious walk-in closets, a coffee station, and a spa-like ensuite with dual vanities, a soaker tub, and an oversized steam shower.

Upstairs, a library/loft and two offices complement four spacious bedrooms, each with its own private ensuite—a perfect blend of functionality and luxury.

The fully developed walk-out level is an entertainer’s dream, featuring a family room with a wet bar, a state-of-the-art theatre room, a home gym, and a refined wine cellar. Two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths provide ample space for extended family or guests, while a steam room adds a touch of indulgence.

Outdoor living is equally luxurious, with multiple heated flagstone patios, a hot tub for relaxation, and breathtaking views of the tranquil pond. Meticulously landscaped gardens surround the property, enhancing the serene ambiance.

Car enthusiasts will appreciate the 1,128-square-foot heated garage, complete with a dog wash and lift!

Beyond its luxurious amenities, this home also includes access to the Elbow Valley Resident’s Club, offering tennis courts, picturesque lakes, and a clubhouse with fitness classes—an idyllic setting for an active lifestyle.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments!