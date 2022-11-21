More than 500 Loblaw workers receive layoff notices in Calgary

The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in Calgary says more than 500 members have been given layoff notices.

Teamsters Local Union 987 said in a news release that more than 527 of the 534 members at a Loblaw distribution centre in Calgary have been served layoff notices, effective this week, amidst ongoing contract negotiations.

“The dispute involves members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta (Teamsters 987) who are asking for better quality of life and wage increases as part of their collective agreement,” the union stated.

You might also like: Fly roundtrip from Calgary to the Cayman Islands for just $573

10 Alberta small towns that become magical in the winter

$3.4M Calgary home for sale with an indoor lap pool and golf simulator (PHOTOS)

Teamsters 987 members have twice rejected the employer’s offer, the first time on November 3, and the same offer was rejected for a second time on November 15. The second rejection was a Labour Board-supervised proposal vote.

“These members are dedicated to helping Loblaw move product to its many stores across western Canada. As they negotiate for higher wages and a better quality of life, they are facing unnecessary layoffs, all while Loblaw profits continue to soar,” said John Taylor, business agent for Teamsters Local Union 987.

“We believe that having time with family are basic rights that our members deserve,” continues Taylor. “Our members are feeling the pain of record inflation, especially at the grocery store, and have voiced their concerns. We will always stand up for our members.”

The current agreement expired on June 6, 2022.