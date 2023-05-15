NewsPolitics

"Need to fight back": Calgary Liberal MP shares voicemails with death threats, slurs against him and family

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 15 2023, 5:45 pm
"Need to fight back": Calgary Liberal MP shares voicemails with death threats, slurs against him and family
@ChahalGeorge/Twitter

A Calgary politician took to Twitter to share voicemails with death threats, and homophobic and racist slurs against him and his family.

Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal tweeted out the voicemails on Friday, making up more than four minutes of voicemails he says were left at his Calgary office.

The first voicemail left by an unknown caller stated “The Liberal party is a bunch of traitor fa****s just like you and I hope your entire family dies, you ugly fa****.”

In another voicemail, the caller describes his hope to have all Liberals die, including their families.

“Hi, I just want to say all the Liberals deserve their families to be exterminated,” the unknown man said.

Chahal added that “politicians, their teams, and their loved ones, should never have to experience this. Homegrown hatred is growing, and we need to fight back.”

Chahal was elected in September 2021 after previously serving as a city councilor from 2017 to 2021.

