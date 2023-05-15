You won't be able to drive to Moraine Lake starting next month

Moraine Lake in the heart of the Alberta Rockies will just be a little bit harder to get to starting next month, with the road being closed to all personal vehicles.

Parks Canada announced earlier this year that Moraine Lake Road is closed to personal vehicles year-round with Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit and commercial buses being permitted from June to mid-October.

The road is almost always bustling during peak tourism months, allowing visitors breathtaking views of the iconic lake.

To get to Moraine Lake, you can reserve your shuttle ticket online and park your vehicle at the Park and Ride, located at the Lake Louise Ski Resort.

We chose a weekday in July — Thursday, July 27 to be exact, to see how booked up the shuttle service to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake was.

Shuttle services to both lakes in the morning and midday were completely booked up, with just the afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm) spots left to book.

The decision to shutter the road for public vehicle access drew some criticism, with the Alberta Minister of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism, issuing a call on the federal government to look at other options.

The full information on parking in the Lake Louise area can be found here.