14 companies hiring for nearly 400 jobs in Calgary this May

There’s good news for those on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this May, and we’ve put together a list of 14 places that are hiring for nearly 400 positions right now.

Roles range from Sailing Instructor to Senior Full-Stack Developer, and there’s sure to be something on our list for every skill level and interest.

There’s no time like the present, so dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is seeking 16 people to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for Corporate Accountant, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Lead Instructor, Academic Accommodations and Accessibility Specialist, Project Coordinator, Student Success Coordinator, and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs' current opportunities on its careers page.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 62 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Sailing Instructor to Senior Interior Designer, and Community Shuttle Operator to Fire Mechanic 1.

Perks: Perks vary by position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 79 available roles. Stores with open positions include Foot Locker, Volcom, Tim Horton's, Banana Republic, Casper, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill five permanent positions, including a Banquet Chef, Legal Counsel, and Public Safety Manager. Plus, there are 23 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Summer Freestyle Ski Coach to Summer Bobsleigh Pilot, to Camp Attendant.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, and 2022 is going to be a big year for Jane as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the tele-health experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing features like HIPAA compliant chat – all without putting in 60+ hour work weeks.

Jobs: Jane is currently accepting applications for more than 10 positions, including Software Developer – Scheduling Team, Data Engineer, Engineering Manager, Senior Software Developer – Customer Response, Product Design Manager, Product Manager – Invoicing, and more. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane's jobs page.

Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane's values to see if its mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you'd like to be a part of building.

That said, Jane takes care of its staff by providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year, on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Current openings at Canada Drives include Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, Senior UX/UI Designer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Lead Salesforce Engineer, and more. Check out Canada Drives' job board for these and other open opportunities.

Perks: Employees at Canada Drives enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at two of them right now.

Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg's 4th Avenue and Crowfoot restaurants for several positions, including dishwashers and cooks.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 23 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerk, Cake Decorator, Pharmacy Manager, Meat Cutter, Cashier, and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and an Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C's website currently shows a whopping 121 positions available for application, with titles spanning Dean: Faculty of Arts, Chief Power Engineer: Central Heating & Cooling Plant – Facilities, Guest Attendant: Housekeeping – Ancillary Services, Digital Marketing Specialist: Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking – VP Research, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 27 positions, including Basketball Summer Camp Coach, Climbing Instructor, Early Childhood Educator, and Personal Trainer, among others.

Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Its innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Its mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.

Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Front End Developer, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer, and more. To learn about these and other open positions, visit Merchant's careers page.

Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived – Commit changed that.

Jobs: Commit is seeking applicants for full-time remote roles, including Senior Full-Stack Developer and Content Writer. To learn more about available jobs at Commit, visit the careers page, or, if you're a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit's Engineering Partner Program.

Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), distributed coast-to-coast. The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit's culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what's right for the engineer.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees.

Jobs: Humi is currently looking for a Director – Data, Sr. Software Engineer – Ruby, Full Stack Developer – PHP, and a Talent Acquisition Specialist, among others. To learn more about these and other available roles, visit the company's careers page.

Perks: Humi's newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays. It's a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of its "Humigos" seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

