Have fun and make some bank by working for the City of Calgary this summer.

If you’re a student, don’t want to commit to a full-time position, or are looking to get out of your corporate job for something more fun, these seasonal, on-call, and part-time roles are for you.

Roles range from a Golf Course Attendant to a Gymnastic Trampoline Instructor, and Skate Park/Inline Instructor to Yoga Teacher, so regardless of your interests and skillset, you’re bound to find something that’s right up your alley.

Plus, wages run up to $46 per hour, depending on the role, so regardless of the position, you’re likely to be making a little more cash than the average summer job.

Here are just a few of the many jobs the City of Calgary is hiring for right now.

The role: As the Golf Course Attendant II, you will provide high-quality customer service to golf course customers. Duties include booking and cancelling tee times, processing payments, assisting the Clubhouse Coordinator with training and coaching staff when required, performing daily cash-out procedures, maintaining clubhouse cleanliness, and helping with concession ordering and inventory, among others.

The City is hiring for up to eight part-time temporary positions (up to six months) in this role.

Hourly wage: $25.79 to $34.46

The role: The Gymnastics/Trampoline Instructor is responsible for planning, implementing, and teaching recreational gymnastics and/or trampoline programs that will help participants develop their skills and knowledge in these activities.

The City is hiring for up to four on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $18 to $22

The role: Swim Instructors will teach participants of all ages and levels safety education and swimming skills. This position offers flexible hours and a fun and friendly atmosphere, and applicants must be comfortable working primarily in the water with exposure to chlorine and high noise levels.

The City is hiring for up to 50 part-time, temporary positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $31.93 to $35.37

The role: As a Skate park/Inline Instructor, you’ll supervise and secure the use of the skatepark and teach participants beginner and intermediate skills for skateboarding or rollerblading.

The City is hiring for up to 10 on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $15.50 to $19

The role: As a Rock Climbing Instructor, you will design, plan, and provide instruction in recreational rock-climbing programs, helping participants develop their skills and knowledge in this area.

The City is hiring for up to six on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $16 to $19 (non-certified) or $18 to $22 (certified)

The role: This role is responsible for teaching a number of visual arts (clay, drawing, painting, cartooning, two-and-three dimensional media) courses to children, youth, families, and adults. The Visual Arts Instructor will plan and lead these courses, including the development of skills, knowledge, and technique in each activity or discipline.

The City is hiring for eight on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $28 to $38

The role: As a Sailing Instructor, you’ll offer instruction in various levels of the CanSail curriculum of the Sail Canada program, including the development of skills and knowledge for the activity. In order to qualify for this position, you must possess a Canadian Coast Guard Pleasure Craft Operators Card.

The City is hiring for 30 on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $15.50 to $21

The role: Yoga and Pilates Instructors will plan and instruct programs participants, including teaching specific skills through ongoing development and sharing of knowledge, evaluating participant needs and providing adaptations as needed, and organizing, preparing, and maintaining equipment, supplies, and program space, among other duties.

The City is hiring for up to 15 on-call positions in this role.

Hourly wage: $30 to $38 (Instructor Level 1) or $36 to $46 (Instructor Level 2)

For more information and a complete list of all the City of Calgary jobs currently on offer, visit the City’s careers page.