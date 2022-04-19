The City of Calgary is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $176K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs, with a few paying just over $176,000 per year.

The City’s career website currently has more than 50 roles on offer, from full-time, part-time, and contract work. Positions range from Rock Climbing Instructor to Architect, and Administrative Assistant to Anti-Racism Program Organizational Lead, so regardless of your skills and interests, there’s sure to be something for you.

Here are just a few of the many jobs you can find in the City of Calgary that pay pretty dang well.

You might also like: 17 companies hiring for more than 425 jobs in Calgary this April

One in two Canadian women hasn't received a pay raise since March 2020: report

25 of the best companies to grow your career in Canada, according to LinkedIn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $77,891 to $117,609

Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in Supply Chain, Information Technology, Engineering, Business Studies, or Commerce and at least seven years of experience, then this is the job for you. The Business Lead, Clothing Online is responsible for business elements of the Clothing Online Project and will work with the Corporate Clothing Warehouse team to implement the business process changes required to support online ordering via the City’s myHRconnect system. The successful candidate will lead the development of the new warehouse business processes required to support the introduction of the PeopleSoft eProcurement module.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $77,891 to $117,609

Who Should Apply: If you have proven leadership skills and integrity accompanied by an ability to develop and maintain a high level of client and stakeholder relations, then the Leader, Inventory Planning position would be a great fit. This role is responsible for developing and fostering a positive work culture within the Inventory Planning team, being financially accountable for the City’s Corporate Inventory, and developing and executing plans to ensure inventory of parts and materials is in place to support the operation of the City services, among other duties.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Firefighters Assoc. (@calgaryfirefighters)

Hourly Wage: $46.91

Who Should Apply: As a Fire Mechanic 1, you will perform inspections, maintenance, and repairs to a wide variety of emergency vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks (fire apparatus), light and medium duty support vehicles, and watercraft. You’ll need to have a High School diploma or equivalency, a valid Class 3 Driver’s Licence with an Air Brake Endorsement, and a valid Alberta Journeyman Heavy Duty Mechanic Certificate or a Red Seal Inter-provincial ticket as a Heavy Duty Mechanic, along with at least three years of experience working on heavy-duty trucks. You’ll also need to be comfortable working at heights of up to 110 feet and occasionally in adverse weather conditions.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $88,307 to $135,252

Who Should Apply: The City of Calgary is looking for someone to provide strategic leadership, consultation, facilitation, and coordination for the development of anti-racism actions for City policies, programs, and services. The focus will also include implementing a racial equity assessment model with the goal of identifying, mitigating, and removing systemic racism within the organizational culture. The Anti-Racism Program Organizational Lead will interface with the Anti-Racism Program team, the Anti-Racism Action Committee, City staff, internal partners, and Senior Leadership, and must have lived experience as a member of an underrepresented community, or experience working with and as an ally for persons from an underrepresented community.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $77,891 to $117,609

Who Should Apply: This position will require someone who will complement and support the Senior Architect in acting as a City subject matter expert. The Architect, as part of a professional team, oversees City-owned and City-funded buildings that are designed and renovated by architectural and engineering consultants on behalf of the City of Calgary. Candidates must have a degree in Architecture, current registration as a Registered Architect with the Alberta Association of Architects (AAA) in good standing, and at least four years of post Architect registration and consultant experience in various building types.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Hourly Wage: $31.93 to $35.37

Who Should Apply: Swim Instructors will teach participants of all ages and levels safety education and swimming skills, and offers flexible hours and a fun and friendly atmosphere. If you are a Swim for Life Instructor, Lifesaving Instructor/Examiner, and Lifesaving CPR Instructor/Examiner and a strong communicator with demonstrated adaptability and team leadership skills, this one’s for you! Be aware that this position works primarily in the water, has exposure to chlorine, may be exposed to high noise levels and could include heavy lifting.

Apply here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Firefighters Assoc. (@calgaryfirefighters)

Annual Salary: $110,947 to $176,864

Who Should Apply: The Deputy Fire Chief will contribute to the overall leadership and direction of a Fire Department with an annual budget of over $200 million, 42 fire stations, and more than 1500 staff. You must have a completed certificate or diploma in Fire Service Administration or a related management certificate, at least 10 years of operational experience in municipal fire service, including experience at a senior level of administration, and a successful track record as a strategic communicator and adept listener.

Apply here

For more information, and a complete list of all the City of Calgary jobs currently on offer, visit the City’s careers page.

With files from Laine Mitchell