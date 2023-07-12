You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Ireland for under $700

There is a huge deal on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Ireland that will get you to the country for under $700.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Dublin, Ireland, for $687.

The flights are non-stop both ways.

The deal is on for late September as well as Canadian Thanksgiving.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Kayak or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

September 25 to October 3, 11

September 26 to October 3, 9, 10, 11 — Thanksgiving

October 1 to October 9, 10, 11, 23 — Thanksgiving

October 2 to October 9, 10, 11, 23 — Thanksgiving

October 3 to October 9, 10, 11, 23

October 5 to October 10, 11, 23

October 7, 8, 9, 10 to October 23

October 12, 14, 15 to October 23

3. Enjoy!