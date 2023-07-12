NewsTravel Deals

You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Ireland for under $700

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 12 2023, 7:42 pm
POM POM/Ireland

There is a huge deal on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Ireland that will get you to the country for under $700.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Dublin, Ireland, for $687.

Dublin, Ireland, March 2020 (Shutterstock)

The flights are non-stop both ways.

The deal is on for late September as well as Canadian Thanksgiving.

Ha’penny Bridge, Dublin/Shutterstock



How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Kayak or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

  • September 25 to October 3, 11
  • September 26 to October 3, 9, 10, 11 — Thanksgiving
  • October 1 to October 9, 10, 11, 23 — Thanksgiving
  • October 2 to October 9, 10, 11, 23 — Thanksgiving
  • October 3 to October 9, 10, 11, 23
  • October 5 to October 10, 11, 23
  • October 7, 8, 9, 10 to October 23
  • October 12, 14, 15 to October 23

3. Enjoy!

