Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

A look inside: Real-life castle in Calgary listed for $8.75 million (PHOTOS)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Jan 19 2022, 8:55 pm
A look inside: Real-life castle in Calgary listed for $8.75 million (PHOTOS)
44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby's International Realty Canada)

Ready to live like royalty? There’s a real-life castle in Calgary just waiting for you to move in – if you’ve got a spare $8,750,000 sitting around.

Situated on nearly one acre of property with expansive, landscaped grounds, this stunning Calgary home has six bedrooms, parking for ten vehicles, an elevator, a home theatre with an adjacent candy lounge, a dry sauna and steam room, and more.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada and aptly named “Calgary’s Iconic Castle,” the home is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW and comes in at a whopping 9,578 square feet.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

According to the real estate listing, this estate is the only completely gated property in the Aspen Heights development, boasting exclusivity, security, and privacy.

The property has a separate carriage house and two oversized heated garages, which accommodate five vehicles, and there’s room for a total of 10 cars to park on the estate.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

The backyard is home to a huge covered deck, and there’s a built-in barbecue, perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.

Walk through the main doors of the home into a large foyer, framed by sweeping staircases and leading into the grand parlour. The central hallway has white marble flooring and leads to both the east and west wings of the house.

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

“Calgary’s Iconic Castle” includes room to work and play, with a two-storey study, a library, several lounging and study areas, a home theatre complete with a candy lounge, a fitness room with a built-in barre, and a sports lounge and games room with a full bar.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

There are also spa-like facilities on offer, with a dry sauna, steam room, two-person soaker tub, a massage room, and a spa lounge.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

The home features a gourmet kitchen with a large butler’s pantry, a wall wine and storage for approximately 400 bottles, and casual and formal dining rooms.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

The entire upper west wing is taken over by the master retreat, which boasts a rundle and limestone fireplace, celebrity-style dressing room, a luxurious ensuite bathroom, its own lounge area, and incredible mountain views.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

Two other large bedrooms have their own walk-in closets and built-in desks, and are adjoined by a bathroom and kids’ media lounge. The fourth upper-level bedroom is situated above the attached garage and would make an ideal nanny suite or guest room with its own entrance off the mudroom.

calgary castle

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

The property is located on the west side of the city, with shopping, restaurants, private schools, and other amenities nearby. There’s easy access to the mountains, and downtown Calgary is only a 20-minute drive away.

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW (Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada)

If you want to live like a king or queen in Calgary, this iconic castle is the one for you.

With files from Laine Mitchell

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT