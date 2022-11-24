These are the least and most expensive areas to rent in Calgary

A new rent report for Calgary has revealed the most and least expensive spots to snag an unfurnished and furnished pad in the city.

The November 2002 Calgary Rent Report looks at data from liv.rent and other popular listing sites for all its statistics.

Luckily, when it comes to renting in YYC we are wildly cheaper than in Vancouver or Toronto. Beyond that, you can see what areas in the city are the most affordable, too.

Live.rent broke their data down between furnished and unfurnished units, with furnished, three-bedroom units in southeast Calgary being cheaper on average than two-bedroom, furnished units this month.

City Centre was the most expensive place to rent one and two-bedroom furnished units.

The least expensive unfurnished one, two, and three-bedroom units can all be found in northeast Calgary

City Centre had the most expensive one-bedroom, unfurnished units this month at a monthly average of $1,565

Southwest Calgary has the most expensive three-bedroom, unfurnished units this November.

If you are curious about our friends to the north, the average rent for a one-bedroom furnished place in Edmonton is $1,689 and $1,472 for an unfurnished one-bedroom.