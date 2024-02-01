This $3,350,000 house in Calgary exudes style and will make you feel like you’re living in a true Hollywood home in the middle of Cowtown.

Located at 1436 23rd Street SW, this prestigious property seems to have everything from a full movie theatre and gym to heated floors, all close to some pretty wild city views.

Situated in Scarboro, this massive house is 5,218 square feet large with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including an ensuite bathroom for all of the bedrooms. It also has room for up to five cars!

Despite its super clean and modern look, it also comes with tons of features that make it a total comfort home as well. The flooring is a combination of tile and heated floors in the lower level, primary bathroom and walk-in closet.

There is even a suspended wood-burning fireplace in the great room with floor-to-ceiling windows for the perfect cozy ambience to cuddle up in.

It’s not just the floors that are heated, this place even comes with a heated toilet so no part of you will be cold in the Prairie winters.

But this house isn’t just about its cozy design features, it has some totally incredible built-in systems for entertaining that would be hard to find anywhere else.

For movie lovers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a place that compares to this spot with a full movie theatre that includes a high-definition Wolf projector! It’s not just for fans of visual storytelling though, audiophiles will love the Sonos in-home speakers found in every room.

If you have guests over, you won’t just want to keep them inside, as the stunning private backyard includes a big firepit.