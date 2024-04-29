This $2M apartment comes with spectacular views of Calgary's largest lake

If you’re in the market for a new apartment and love modern luxury with a seaside twist, you’ll love this $1,950,000 spot for sale in Calgary right now.

The apartment, located at 202, 29 Mahogany Circle SE, is newly listed and comes with some incredible upgrades made by the previous owner. It also has a spacious balcony to take in the main feature that makes this spot stand out: views of Calgary’s largest lake.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is 1879 square feet large with an over 600 square foot balcony.

The bright kitchen is emphasized with a classic white cabinet palette and stainless steel Wolf appliances. Sharing space with the living room, the natural light from the windows that span the length of the wall contributes to its spacious appeal.

The kitchen also features impressive modern features including an induction cooktop and built-in ovens, a panelled subzero built-in fridge, closet organizers, custom wide plank hardwood floors, and high-end light and plumbing fixtures.

With Calgary’s blistering hot summers these days, you’ll also be able to relax in the cold when you need to with a built-in A/C. It is a truly contemporary living space with solar panels on every building.

There is also elevator access to a private, detached, double garage!

You don’t necessarily have to commute far in order to access some incredible amenities like shops, restaurants and lounge areas.

As part of the lakeside living experience at Westman Village, you’ll have access to a swimming pool with a two-storey water slide, a golf simulator, a fitness centre, a movie theatre, and more.

The expansive covered balcony is inspired by Vancouver architecture and designed with premium materials like brick and stone masonry.

You’ll also have easy access to Mahogany Lake and the surrounding park area which includes 596 trees, 8019 shrubs, 1940 grasses, 4292 perennials, and 10 fountains!

