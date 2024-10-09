Now might be the best time to move if you’re looking for a change of scenery, as homes in these Calgary neighbourhoods are seeing some seriously sweet deals.

According to the digital real estate platform Wahi, several areas in the city have seen serious underbidding. In other words, homes in those areas have been selling well below the listing price.

According to the report, the areas with the most underbidding are “upscale communities,” which hold some of the city’s most expensive homes.

Pump Hill leads the list, with a median sold price of $1,085,000. While this neighbourhood might not have the most expensive homes on the list, Pump Hill has seen the biggest underbidding in Calgary. Homes in this neighbourhood are selling, on average, $62,000 below the asking price.

Elbow Park comes second, with average home prices of $2,275,000 and sales around $60,000 below the asking price. Upper Mount Royal, North Glenmore Park, and Cambrian Heights are also included on the list.

According to the report, a total of 149 Calgary neighbourhoods saw underbidding in the third quarter, with a median underbidding amount of $4,925. The median price of a Calgary home was $561,000, which is 2% lower than the second quarter of 2024.

So, if you want to nab a good deal on your future home, you might want to start visiting those open houses soon!

If you are also on the hunt for some slightly more affordable homes, check out our roundup of 10 houses in Calgary that are all on the market for under $500,000 right now. Happy house hunting!