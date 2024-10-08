Fill up soon: Gas prices are going up in Alberta tomorrow

If you’re a driver in Alberta, you may want to fill up your gas tank today, as prices are set to increase across the province on Wednesday.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, gas and diesel prices are set to increase in both of Alberta’s major cities.

In Calgary, the cost of regular gasoline will jump two cents from $1.53 per litre to $1.55 tomorrow, and premium gasoline will rise by two cents from $1.83 to $1.85 per litre.

Diesel is also expected to increase, jumping two cents from $1.53 per litre to $1.55.

Up in Edmonton, regular gasoline will rise three cents to $1.42 per litre tomorrow, while premium gas will increase from $1.67 to $1.70 per litre.

You might also like: Albertans are getting the final Canada Carbon Rebate of 2024 next week

Alberta was treated to a spectacular northern lights show last night

Many experts are predicting Oilers to win Stanley Cup in 2025

Diesel prices in Edmonton will also increase by two cents tomorrow, jumping from $1.48 to $1.50 per litre.

So, be sure to call your friends and family and tell them to fill up as soon as possible! With the Thanksgiving long weekend just around the corner, we’d like to save as much cash as we can before travelling!