Fill up soon: Gas prices are going up in Alberta tomorrow

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 8 2024, 4:02 pm
Fill up soon: Gas prices are going up in Alberta tomorrow
suwit 1313/Shutterstock

If you’re a driver in Alberta, you may want to fill up your gas tank today, as prices are set to increase across the province on Wednesday.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, gas and diesel prices are set to increase in both of Alberta’s major cities.

In Calgary, the cost of regular gasoline will jump two cents from $1.53 per litre to $1.55 tomorrow, and premium gasoline will rise by two cents from $1.83 to $1.85 per litre.

Diesel is also expected to increase, jumping two cents from $1.53 per litre to $1.55.

Gas Wizard

Up in Edmonton, regular gasoline will rise three cents to $1.42 per litre tomorrow, while premium gas will increase from $1.67 to $1.70 per litre.

Diesel prices in Edmonton will also increase by two cents tomorrow, jumping from $1.48 to $1.50 per litre.

Gas Wizard

So, be sure to call your friends and family and tell them to fill up as soon as possible! With the Thanksgiving long weekend just around the corner, we’d like to save as much cash as we can before travelling!

