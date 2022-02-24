Calgary Hitmen release special pink Bret "Hitman" Hart jersey (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Hitmen’s newest jersey is the best there is. Best there was, too.

Best there ever will be? Probably.

Because the local Western Hockey League team has paired up with the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre to unveil a special jersey to be worn at the Bret “Hitman” Hart game on March 5.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Centre. The jersey will also be available for retail purchase with net proceeds also going to the Prostate Cancer Centre.

In conjunction with the game, the Hitmen also announced the details of the “Battle at the Dome II” wrestling match put on by the club and Prairie Wrestling Alliance. The event will feature five wrestling matches featuring PWA talent, with the ring set up directly on the ice.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.