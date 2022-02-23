Flames' James Borrelli diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia

The Calgary Flames will sport special stickers and ribbons as a show of support for James Borrelli.

Borrelli, an assistant athletic therapist for the Flames, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment.

You might notice something new on our helmets today – our JBo Strong stickers 💜 Our assistant athletic therapist James Borrelli was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. We're with you all the way, James: https://t.co/ecpf8OHWit pic.twitter.com/TxigImLCvQ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 23, 2022

“James is a big part of our Flames family, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with him in his fight,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “We know James is going to beat this, and we ask the entire C of Red to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Borrelli is in his third season with Calgary and fifth with the Flames organization overall after spending two seasons as head athletic training for the Stockton Heat in the American Hockey League.

You got this, James! Sending support from your Stockton family 💜🤍 https://t.co/36IiBGBxLa — Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) February 23, 2022

He also spent four years as head athletic therapist and strength coach for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League and two seasons as an athletic therapist for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian football league, winning a Grey Cup in 2012.

Borrelli has represented Hockey Canada at three tournaments, including the 2015 U17 World Hockey Challenge, the 2016 U18 Ivan Hlinka Tournament, and the 2017 U18 World Championship.

He is joined in Calgary by his wife Rachel and two sons, Leonardo and Harrison.