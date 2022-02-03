Flames' Mangiapane nets strange NHL record with latest snipe

Andrew Mangiapane has had some crazy splits this season.

He’s now got a weird record to go along with them.

Mangiapane, with a tally against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, now owns the record for most road goals among a player’s first 20 markers of a season in NHL history, according to Stats Perform — a US-based platform that provides in-depth analysis and deep data across all sports.

Andrew Mangiapane of @NHLFlames has scored 20 goals this season: 19 in road games and one at home. That's the most road goals among a player's first 20 goals of a season in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/yxRUvK7vuN — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 2, 2022

Mangiapane netted the record-getter at 14:36 of the third period in Calgary’s come-from-behind victory against Dallas, kickstarting the rally to the eventual 4-3 victory.

The goal was his 19th on the road this season.

That’s right. Of Mangiapane’s 20 goals this season, 19 have been on the road.

The latest, coming in the Flames’ 26th road game of the season, also locked him for the lead in road goals in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers counterpart Leon Draisaitl.

It also leaves just one goal scored at home for Mangiapane, who recorded his 100th career NHL point with a goal on January 26 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Just one. In 15 games on home ice.

Quite the difference.

But just one at home, combined with that road prowess, puts Mangiapane in rarified air as the only player in NHL history to have scored 19 of his first 20 goals in a single season away from home.