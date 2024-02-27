There’s a beautiful home for sale in Calgary that is steeped in local history and has tons of modern design features.

The home located at 3617 5th Street SW is in the city’s historic neighbourhood of Elbow Park and dates back to 1912, according to its Zoocasa listing.

The picturesque home sits on a corner lot and comes with a huge front lawn, backyard, and ample space on either side.

The home’s architecture is a quaint and quiet luxury style with a big porch leading into a grand entrance inside. Upon entering the home, there is a big wide staircase and an inviting foyer.

Inside is the perfect space for entertaining large crowds in cozy comfort with an impressive wood-burning fireplace surrounded by BC fir woodwork.

The large patio isn’t the only place to kick back and relax in the sun, as there is also a big, gorgeous, and bright sunroom.

The interior design choices are intricate and stunning, with echoes of classical designs from the past.

The dining room has a pressed tin ceiling, original picture railings, and beautiful silk wallpaper.

The intentional, high-end design features continue into the kitchen with cherry cabinets on display combined with granite countertops and high-end appliances.

Natural light has obviously been considered and amplified with design decisions throughout the home, from the stunning sunroom to lead glass windows, vaulted ceilings, and even a skylight.

Despite its historic roots, nothing about this home is outdated.

After $250,000 worth of recent renovations, you can be sure you’re getting a home that blends all the charm and character of the past with the luxury of modern features and design.