Feeling the warmth: High temperatures bring a heat warning to Calgary

A heat warning has been issued for Calgary so if you are out at the Stampede today, make sure you can find some shade and some time indoors.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary with the high expected to get to 27°C while the low is only expected to dip to 14°C.

It says you should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Now, there is a pretty big “outdoor activity” on the go in Calgary right now, so if you are planning on getting some Stampede in, you should take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Make sure you drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

When you are out and about for the day ECCC advises you should check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

ECCC issues heat warnings when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

It says you should expect temperatures to become a little easier to deal with heading into tomorrow.