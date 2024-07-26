Calgary is on track to see its hottest July on record

Calgary saw some record-breaking heat over the past few days and it looks like it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

The city is on track to see its hottest July since history records started back in the late 1800s.

Andy Yun with Environment and Climate Change Canada tells Daily Hive even if temperatures don’t reach any more peaks this month, it will still be one of the warmest Julys on record, and likely the hottest.

“Even with temperatures not as warm for the rest of the month, the month of July for Calgary will still be one of the warmest if not the warmest on record since records started in about 1888,” said Yun.

Our neighbours to the north in Edmonton are also on track to beat the same record.

Since we haven’t reached the end of the month yet, an exact temperature average can’t be calculated, but it’s likely to be in the low 30s.

The city has already beat a weather record, with the longest stretch of hot days since 1917. The city saw sweltering heat for nine days straight last week, ending on Thursday.

The heat is expected to continue with daytime highs in the high 20s predicted for next week.