You can fly to Hawaii from Calgary for $369 roundtrip next year

If you’re looking to escape the Calgary cold this winter, we have good news. You can fly to Hawaii early next year without breaking the bank.

Cheap flight deals are currently available to two different spots in Hawaii for January, February, and March next year.

The roundtrip flights to Honolulu and Kona (the Big Island) range from $369 to $393 and include one stop in Vancouver on the way. You can also fly directly, but it will cost you at least an extra $100.

Lazing along one of the incredible beaches sounds like a pretty nice start to 2025, so book your flights before the prices shoot up!

How to check these flight deals: