One of Canada's oldest theatres could soon close its doors in Calgary

In 1912, motorized movie cameras were invented, replacing hand-cranked cameras. That same year, Calgary — and Western Canada’s — now-oldest theatre was born.

The GRAND Theatre, located inside the historic Lougheed Block, was built by Sir James Alexander Lougheed when Calgary had a population of only 50,000.

Since then, it’s been regarded as a hub for theatre arts in Calgary and Alberta and a stage for the community to share experiences.

The theatre’s final act, however, may come toward the end of this year.

“Despite more than a year of productive discussions and feasibility planning, the [GRAND] Society was surprised and disappointed to learn its landlord rejected a proposal to incorporate The GRAND theatre into the Arts Commons ecosystem,” said Erynn Lyster, the GRAND Society’s executive director.

“Due to these unforeseen circumstances, the Society will likely be forced to make a difficult decision later this year.”

In 2021, the Society sold the space to a company that seemed to share its vision.

Since then, in an effort to create a sustainable future for the theatre, the Society said it engaged a key community partner in discussions with the new landlord about a proposed partnership arrangement.

“Together, we developed an exciting plan that would have incorporated The GRAND theatre space into the Arts Commons ecosystem of downtown venues,” the Society said on its website.

Things, however, changed.

In mid-January, the theatre’s Society said the landlord, Allied Properties REIT, rejected the proposal for the partnership agreement.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to Allied Properties REIT but has yet to hear back.

“Over the next few months, we will continue to act in good faith with our landlord in our tireless efforts to keep this 112-year-old theatre in Calgary’s performing arts community,” Lyster said.

“We will continue to look at ways to cut costs, streamline operations and secure funding options. If we cannot achieve a sustainable financial position soon, the Society will be dissolved.”