Calgary could break a 140-year-old weather record this Sunday

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Mar 15 2024, 7:22 pm
Leigh Prather/Shutterstock

It’s been heating up in Calgary throughout the week and that warm weather is expected to peak this weekend, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sunday’s high is forecasted to be 18°C and sunny, with a low of 6°C overnight.

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)

Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) tells Daily Hive the city has not seen temperatures like that in almost 140 years. The last time the city came close was in 1885 when the St. Patrick’s Day high for that year was 17.8°C.

“The closest one to that was 15.5 in 2007… and then close to that was 16.5 and 16.7 in ’85 and ’72. I mean, even if we get to 17, it hasn’t been that hot since 1885,” adds Pederson.

There are a number of factors that could influence the warm weather, including cloud cover, snow melt, and wind.

Warm temperatures are more likely when the snow has melted because the energy that would otherwise go into heating the air is diverted into heating the snow. The wind would also help contribute to the warmer temperatures. 

So don’t be afraid to whip out your best green shorts and T-shirts this Sunday for all your St. Patrick’s Day partying!

