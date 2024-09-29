9 Calgary food events happening this week: September 30 to October 6

It’s a new week and that means there are plenty of brand-new food events making their way to Calgary.

From unique whisky tastings to food festivals, plenty of delicious bites and satisfying sips are just a stone’s throw away.

Here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Rye Whisky Sneak Peek

Join Two Rivers Distillery for a sneak peek of the first batch of its brand-new 100% rye whisky. You’ll sample six different ABV strengths and vote for your favourite. The winner will be bottled that night, and each guest will get to take home a one-of-a-kind bottle.

When: October 4, 2024, from 7 pm

Where: 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $107.83 per person; buy tickets here

Dandy Oktoberfest

Celebrate German beer in all its glory at Dandy’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Over the weekend, there’ll be lagers on tap and plenty of German treats on the menu. For $20, you’ll also be able to get a Dandy 10th anniversary stein and your first fill.

When: October 4 to 6, 2024

Where: Dandy Brewing Company – 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $20 for a stein and fill; reserve a spot here

Granary Road’s annual Harvest Fair combines four of its previous festivals: Garlic Breath, Pickle Palooza, Apple Fest, and Pumpkin Fest. For two weekends, there will be so much fall fun, from eating contests to local produce for sale, pumpkin hunts and more.

When: October 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112th Street W, Foothills County

Recurring events

Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.

Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading after all!

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Modern Steak is bringing the Spanish steakhouse experience to YYC in this month-long pop-up. Diners will be able to choose from a five or eight-course menu created by Chef Jose Lemus, with additional wine pairings.

When: Thursday to Sunday in October

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts at $98; reservations can be made here

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here