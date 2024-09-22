11 Calgary food events happening this week: September 23 to 29

Fall has officially landed, and while we’re mourning the loss of summer, there are still plenty of tasty food and drink events heading to Calgary.

From pop-ups to food festivals, here are some of the best food events taking place in YYC this week.

One-time-only events

We love it when worlds collide, and this week, sports bar Home & Away will be hosting Pizza Face for a one-night pop-up. Pizza Face will serve its famous pies, chicken parm wings, specialty wine pairings, and more.

When: September 25, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Home & Away – 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Sake vs. Tequila Night

Join Sensei Bar and Gringo Street for an exceptional meal with plenty of sake and tequila. You’ll enjoy four courses, each of which pairs well with the beverages, and pick your favourites.

When: September 25, 2024 from 6:30 pm

Where: Sensei Bar – 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $100 per person; reserve a spot here

This budget-friendly food festival has dozens of great eats and sips for just $10 apiece. Everything from pizza to ice cream and fall beverages will be available, and there are plenty of dine-in and take-out options.

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations on 4th Street SW, Calgary

Granary Road’s annual Harvest Fair combines four of its previous festivals: Garlic Breath, Pickle Palooza, Apple Fest, and Pumpkin Fest. For two weekends, there will be so much fall fun, from eating contests to local produce for sale, pumpkin hunts, and more.

When: September 28 and 29, and October 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112th Street W, Foothills County

A Wilde Affair: Chapter II

Celebrate Oscar Wilde’s legacy at the second edition of A Wilde Affair. In addition to spectacular views of downtown Calgary, there will be handcrafted cocktails, exquisite eats courtesy of The Wilde on 27, and a candle-lit concert.

When: September 28, 2024, from 7 pm

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $123 per person; buy tickets here

You’ll be able to sample soups from local farmers and chefs and cast your vote for the “Golden Ladle” award. There will also be self-guided walking tours, tractor rides, and live music to enjoy.

When: September 29, 2024

Where: Highfield Regenerative Farm – 1920 Highfield Crescent SE, Calgary

Recurring events

Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.

Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

River Hall So Long Summer series

This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There will also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, and Monogram.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here