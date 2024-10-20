9 Calgary food events happening this week: October 21 to 27

The countdown to Halloween is on, and whether you’re all in on the spooky celebrations or not, there are plenty of fun foodie events taking place in Calgary.

From a month-long pasta festival to spine-chilling Halloween cocktail bars, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Indáy Filipino Chef Exchange

This unique dining event will see four Alberta and BC chefs come together to celebrate their Filipino-Canadian heritage at the Hawthorn Dining Room. The seven-course meal will be prepared by Rupert Garcia, chef de cuisine of Hawthorn Dining Room, JP Dublado, Alden Ong, executive chef at Vancouver restaurant Farmer’s Apprentice and Ralph Cravalho of Gary’s on 12th.

When: October 21, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $165 per person; buy tickets here

Ol’ Beautiful x BORN Brewing Beer Dinner

Enjoy a four-course specially created menu from The Lake House, each paired with a beer from Ol’ Beautiful or Born Brewing. You’ll be able to dine with spectacular views over Lake Bonavista.

When: October 23, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: The Lake House – 747 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Calgary

Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes, and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading, after all!

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024

Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Haunted Tiki

Shelter will be serving up a menu of spooky tropical cocktails. With eerie concoctions complete with ghostly garnishes, you’ll be in for a treat rather than a trick.

When: October 21 to November 2, 2024

Where: Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

Modern Steak brings the Spanish steakhouse experience to YYC in this month-long pop-up. Diners will choose from a five- or eight-course menu created by Chef Jose Lemus, with additional wine pairings.

When: Thursday to Sunday in October

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts at $98; reservations can be made here

Nightmare Before Christmas

Ricardo’s Hideaway will be trading in its usual tropical get-up for Nightmare Before Christmas. It will feature tons of spooktacular decor and a limited-time cocktail menu, including the Poison Apple Punch and Smoking Cauldron. There will also be a ghostly dance party on November 2.

When: October 25 to November 3, 2024

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here