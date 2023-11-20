7 Calgary food events happening this week: November 20 to 26
November has been packed to the brim with fantastic food events, and things certainly aren’t slowing down.
From magical festive pop-ups to an epic Sunday brunch, here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.
Blue Jay Sessions: Holiday Edition
It’s time to eat, drink and be merry, so why not enjoy some festive foods and music?
Local artists from around Calgary will be showcasing their music, and you’ll be able to get your hands on some delicious snacks, including Christmas Turkey Dinner Baked Potato, Dill Pickle Soup, and Sugarplum Berry Crumble.
When: November 24 to 26, 2023
Where: The Prairie Emporium — 300-334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: From $18 per person; buy tickets here
Enjoy a festive drink
The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.
When: From November 15
Where: Proof — 1302 First Street SW, Calgary
YYC Noodle Festival
Slurp your way through Calgary’s restaurant scene this week and try out some of the incredible noodle dishes being showcased in the YYC Noodle Festival.
Restaurants all over the city are participating to raise money for Calgary Meals on Wheels including Lonely Mouth, Pure Street Food and Nan’s Noodle House, and you can head online to vote for your favourite dish.
When: November 16 to 26, 2023
Where: Various locations
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday in November
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person
Grab a drink at the Home Alone House
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!
Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.
There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s. There’s even a special Wet Bandits Triple IPA to enjoy for the holiday season.
When: From November 21, 2023
Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary
Okotoks Foor Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday in November
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Roastery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Calgary’s most popular coffee roasters, Phil & Sebastian. You’ll learn all about the roaster’s history and methods behind processing and drying coffee, all while tasting some delicious coffee along the way. You’ll even get a bag of beans to take home.
When: Every Thursday in November
Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $52.45 per person; buy tickets here