November has been packed to the brim with fantastic food events, and things certainly aren’t slowing down.

From magical festive pop-ups to an epic Sunday brunch, here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

It’s time to eat, drink and be merry, so why not enjoy some festive foods and music?

Local artists from around Calgary will be showcasing their music, and you’ll be able to get your hands on some delicious snacks, including Christmas Turkey Dinner Baked Potato, Dill Pickle Soup, and Sugarplum Berry Crumble.

When: November 24 to 26, 2023

Where: The Prairie Emporium — 300-334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: From $18 per person; buy tickets here

Enjoy a festive drink

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15

Where: Proof — 1302 First Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

You might also like: Analog Coffee: New downtown Calgary location opens today

Thai Siam: Pop-up extended until the end of the year

Salt & Brick: New restaurant with a super-secret speakeasy opens in Calgary

Slurp your way through Calgary’s restaurant scene this week and try out some of the incredible noodle dishes being showcased in the YYC Noodle Festival.

Restaurants all over the city are participating to raise money for Calgary Meals on Wheels including Lonely Mouth, Pure Street Food and Nan’s Noodle House, and you can head online to vote for your favourite dish.

When: November 16 to 26, 2023

Where: Various locations

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday in November

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Grab a drink at the Home Alone House

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s. There’s even a special Wet Bandits Triple IPA to enjoy for the holiday season.

When: From November 21, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Okotoks Foor Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in November

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Roastery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Calgary’s most popular coffee roasters, Phil & Sebastian. You’ll learn all about the roaster’s history and methods behind processing and drying coffee, all while tasting some delicious coffee along the way. You’ll even get a bag of beans to take home.

When: Every Thursday in November

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45 per person; buy tickets here