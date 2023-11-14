Winter is fast approaching and while it can be tempting to hibernate, November is set to be a month packed with tons of incredible food events in Calgary.

With holiday pop-up bars opening, huge wine tastings, roastery tours and more, it’s time to make the most of all the incredible events the city has to offer.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

Grape Escape

Calgary’s largest premium wine, beer and spirit tasting is coming up this weekend. Over 150 vendors will be showcasing various sips that you can try, as well as masterclasses where you can brush up on your boozy knowledge.

Tickets for this event are on sale right now.

When: November 17 and 18, 2023

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $70; buy tickets here

Enjoy a festive drink

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means festive holiday bars aplenty. Miracle on 1st Street is returning to popular cocktail bar Proof, which is set to be transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15

Where: Proof — 1302 First Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Check out the opening weekend at Salt & Brick

Hotly anticipated restaurant Salt & Brick will be officially opening in the city on Friday, November 17. With a food menu that’s revamped daily, and wines sourced from the Okanagan, it’s definitely somewhere you’ll want to add to your foodie bucket list.

When: From November 17

Where: 211 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. As part of the price, you’ll get your first mimosa and be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday in November

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Okotoks Foor Tour

It’s time to explore Okotoks’ food scene with an adorable tour through the town. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in November

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Harvest Nights

What sounds better than getting some delicious eats and checking out Zoolights?

You’ll be able to enjoy produce-forward snacks and bites curated by chefs at the zoo’s Safari Lodge, such as mushroom stuffed agnolotti, tempura fried cauliflower and compressed watermelon. You’ll also get full access to Zoolights so you can check out the gorgeous displays.

When: November 17, 2023

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: From $49.26 per person; buy tickets here

Roastery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Calgary’s most popular coffee roasters, Phil & Sebastian. You’ll learn all about the roaster’s history and methods behind processing and drying coffee, all while tasting some delicious coffee along the way. You’ll even get a bag of beans to take home.

When: Every Thursday in November

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45 per person; buy tickets here