3 Calgary food events happening this week: May 6 to 12

A new month is upon us, and May is bringing the heat when it comes to Calgary foodie events.

With a month-long celebration of Prosecco and Mother’s Day quickly approaching, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Calgary will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary

Prosecco fans won’t want to miss out on this month-long event, where restaurants all over Calgary will be serving up Italy’s finest. Whether you’re looking for bubbles by the glass or as part of a cocktail, there’ll be something for everyone.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

It’s not too late to plan the ultimate Mother’s Day feast. Many Calgary restaurants are hosting enormous brunches that will make the perfect treat for mom.

When: May 12, 2023

Where: Various locations across Calgary