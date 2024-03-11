3 Calgary food events happening this week: March 11 to 17

It’s yet another busy week for foodies in Calgary!

From delicious pop-ups to a huge food festival kicking off in the city, here are some of the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

This unique pop-up serves Czech-inspired dishes with an Albertan flair. The event will include everything from pickled camembert to roasted sausages with Alberta honey and horseradish cream to beef goulash toasted hoagies.

When: March 14 and 15, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will participate in this huge dining event, offering prix fixe menus. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: March 15 to 31, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Luck of the Irish cocktail class

Get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with this unique cocktail class. You’ll learn how to make the cocktail perfectly and even get some take-home ingredients so you can show off your skills at home.

When: March 16, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $43.88 per person; buy tickets here