8 Calgary food events happening this week: June 24 to 30

Jun 23 2024, 4:00 pm
Summer has officially kicked out, and sunny skies mean plenty of fun foodie events are making their way to Calgary.

There are plenty of food-filled activities to check out in YYC this week, from beer tastings to a Bridgerton-themed picnic.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Stir & Shake Father’s Day Cocktail Class

If you’re looking for a belated Father’s Day gift, why not treat Dad to a cocktail class? Guests will learn how and why to shake, stir, and smoke cocktails and become bartending pros. Tickets also include a welcome drink, two cocktails, and appetizers.

When: June 26, 2024
Where: 1206 20th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $94.50 per person; buy tickets here

Beer Tasting

You can sample some of Alberta’s award-winning beers, and recent winners from the  2024 Canadian Brewing Awards.

When: June 27, 2024
Where: Wine and Beyond Signal Hill – 5518 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Price: $28 per person; buy tickets here

Bridgerton-themed Afternoon Tea Picnic

Take a step back into the Regency era with this summertime picnic featuring sandwiches and pastries. Tickets include a photoshoot, afternoon tea snacks and drinks, and the opportunity to make your own flower bouquet.

When: June 29, 2024
Where: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $35 per person; buy tickets here

Oasis Lync Barbershop Summer BBQ

Nothing says summer quite like a good old BBQ. You can indulge in some mouthwatering BBQ, socialize with fellow enthusiasts, and even get a haircut while you’re there.

When: June 30, 2024
Where: Royal Vista Place NW, Calgary
Price: From $11.98 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

University District Night Market

Check out this night market, which features 35+ vendors and plenty of foodie options. Live music will keep you entertained.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from May 29 to September 25, 2024
Where: Central Commons Park, University District, Calgary
Price: Free

Stampede Breakfasts

It’s officially Stampede season, and what better way to get in the spirit than with a pancake breakfast? There are so many free Stampede breakfasts to check out.

When: Multiple dates
Where: Multiple venues

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

