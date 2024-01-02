7 best Calgary food events to check out in January
The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of fun foodie events taking place in Calgary to help you get through the long and cold January.
Here are some of the best food events that you need to check out this month in YYC.
Get dry January started
Even if you’re taking the month off from boozy beverages, you can still have fun. This tasting includes a ton of alcohol-free wines, cocktails, and beverages that you can sample.
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here
Beer vs. Wine dinner
You can enjoy an extravagant four-course meal at Rodney’s Oyster House, with each course paired with a beer from Last Best Brewing or wine from Bonavida Wines. Naturally, you’ll also get some oysters and wine or beer to welcome you.
When: January 25, 2024
Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday in January
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Take a brewery tour
If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.
When: January 6 or 20, 2024
Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here
Get an intro to espresso
If you got yourself a fancy espresso machine over the holidays but aren’t sure where to start with it, why not find out from the best? You’ll be taught some of the basics of making espresso, taste different extractions, and learn about caring for your machine.
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here
Become a mocktail master
If you want to show off your mocktail mixing skills, you can enter into Two Rivers Distilling’s competition. The fun and friendly competition will showcase cocktails made using their Spruce Grouse non-alcoholic gin.
When: January 19, 2024
Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here
Celebrate Burns Night
The evening will celebrate poet Robert Burns with a Scottish-inspired food menu, a whisky masterclass and music.
When: January 25, 2024
Where: Eau Claire Distillery – 123 Sunset Boulevard SW, Turner Valley
Price: $75 per person; buy tickets here