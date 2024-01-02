7 best Calgary food events to check out in January

The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of fun foodie events taking place in Calgary to help you get through the long and cold January.

Here are some of the best food events that you need to check out this month in YYC.

Get dry January started

Even if you’re taking the month off from boozy beverages, you can still have fun. This tasting includes a ton of alcohol-free wines, cocktails, and beverages that you can sample.

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here

Beer vs. Wine dinner

You can enjoy an extravagant four-course meal at Rodney’s Oyster House, with each course paired with a beer from Last Best Brewing or wine from Bonavida Wines. Naturally, you’ll also get some oysters and wine or beer to welcome you.

When: January 25, 2024

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in January

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Take a brewery tour

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.

When: January 6 or 20, 2024

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here

Get an intro to espresso

If you got yourself a fancy espresso machine over the holidays but aren’t sure where to start with it, why not find out from the best? You’ll be taught some of the basics of making espresso, taste different extractions, and learn about caring for your machine.

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here

Become a mocktail master

If you want to show off your mocktail mixing skills, you can enter into Two Rivers Distilling’s competition. The fun and friendly competition will showcase cocktails made using their Spruce Grouse non-alcoholic gin.

When: January 19, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Celebrate Burns Night

The evening will celebrate poet Robert Burns with a Scottish-inspired food menu, a whisky masterclass and music.

When: January 25, 2024

Where: Eau Claire Distillery – 123 Sunset Boulevard SW, Turner Valley

Price: $75 per person; buy tickets here