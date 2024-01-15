8 Calgary food events happening this week: January 15 to 21

It’s most definitely winter in Calgary now, and while it’s cold outside, there are plenty of fun foodie events taking place in the city this week.

From food-based pop-ups to mocktail competitions, there’s tons to get involved with.

If you’re over hibernating at home, here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

Prasátko, a Czech-inspired pop-up, is taking over The Prairie Emporium this week with a menu of traditional Czech dishes with an Albertan twist. There’ll be garlic soup, roasted sausages, and Becherovka ice cream to feast on.

When: January 18 and 19, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Become a mocktail master

If you want to show off your mocktail mixing skills, you can enter into Two Rivers Distilling’s competition. The fun and friendly competition will showcase cocktails made using their Spruce Grouse non-alcoholic gin.

When: January 19, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Take a brewery tour

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.

When: January 20, 2024

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here

Viral cookie store Crumbl is finally opening its first Calgary location this week. The store has a rotating menu of flavours to choose from and they’re served up in Crumbl’s signature pink box.

When: January 19, 2024

Where: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary

You can help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person

Learn to make authentic Italian pizza

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: January 17, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person