8 Calgary food events happening this week: January 15 to 21
It’s most definitely winter in Calgary now, and while it’s cold outside, there are plenty of fun foodie events taking place in the city this week.
From food-based pop-ups to mocktail competitions, there’s tons to get involved with.
If you’re over hibernating at home, here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.
Try some Czech eats and sips at this pop-up
Prasátko, a Czech-inspired pop-up, is taking over The Prairie Emporium this week with a menu of traditional Czech dishes with an Albertan twist. There’ll be garlic soup, roasted sausages, and Becherovka ice cream to feast on.
When: January 18 and 19, 2024
Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Become a mocktail master
If you want to show off your mocktail mixing skills, you can enter into Two Rivers Distilling’s competition. The fun and friendly competition will showcase cocktails made using their Spruce Grouse non-alcoholic gin.
When: January 19, 2024
Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here
Take a brewery tour
If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.
When: January 20, 2024
Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here
Get your hands on these viral cookies
Viral cookie store Crumbl is finally opening its first Calgary location this week. The store has a rotating menu of flavours to choose from and they’re served up in Crumbl’s signature pink box.
When: January 19, 2024
Where: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary
Enjoy a breakfast buffet
You can help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person
Learn to make authentic Italian pizza
If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough, add your toppings, and learn how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.
When: January 17, 2024
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person