9 Calgary food events happening this week: December 4 to 10

The holidays are fast approaching, but the foodie events in Calgary are showing no signs of slowing down in December.

The city is brimming with holiday pop-up bars and events to fully get you into the festive spirit.

If you’re looking to pack out your calendar, here are nine food events taking place this week in Calgary.

You might also like: Hey Sugar: New bakery with stunning creations opens in Calgary

Lava Grill: New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Calgary

Crumbl Cookies: New Alberta locations to open

Get a cheap cinnamon roll at this grand opening

Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic is holding its grand opening for its Airdrie store. Customers who visit between 10 am and 2 pm will get a cinnamon roll for just $2. Now that’s what we call a sweet treat!

When: December 8, 2023

Where: 3 Stonegate Drive NW Unit 106, Airdrie

Instagram

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15, 2023

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Stock up on vegan snacks

Make sure you’re catering to your vegan pals this holiday season and stock up at this vegan market. There’ll be vegan-friendly eats from tons of local vendors and plant-based products to satisfy everybody.

When: December 10, 2023

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Brew some festive potions

This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Get in the festive spirit

It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and of course, tinsel aplenty.

When: Until December 30, 2023

Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday until December 17, 2023

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Grab a drink at the Home Alone house

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: From November 21, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in November

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Have a truly tropical night out

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: From November 16, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram