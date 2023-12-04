9 Calgary food events happening this week: December 4 to 10
The holidays are fast approaching, but the foodie events in Calgary are showing no signs of slowing down in December.
The city is brimming with holiday pop-up bars and events to fully get you into the festive spirit.
If you’re looking to pack out your calendar, here are nine food events taking place this week in Calgary.
Get a cheap cinnamon roll at this grand opening
Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic is holding its grand opening for its Airdrie store. Customers who visit between 10 am and 2 pm will get a cinnamon roll for just $2. Now that’s what we call a sweet treat!
When: December 8, 2023
Where: 3 Stonegate Drive NW Unit 106, Airdrie
Enjoy a festive cocktail or two
The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.
When: From November 15, 2023
Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary
Stock up on vegan snacks
Make sure you’re catering to your vegan pals this holiday season and stock up at this vegan market. There’ll be vegan-friendly eats from tons of local vendors and plant-based products to satisfy everybody.
When: December 10, 2023
Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary
Brew some festive potions
This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.
When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Get in the festive spirit
It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and of course, tinsel aplenty.
When: Until December 30, 2023
Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday until December 17, 2023
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person
Grab a drink at the Home Alone house
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!
Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.
There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.
When: From November 21, 2023
Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday in November
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Have a truly tropical night out
If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.
When: From November 16, 2023
Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary