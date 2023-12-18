7 Calgary food events happening this week: December 18 to 24

The holidays are so close we can practically taste them, and luckily Calgary still has plenty of fun and festive food events to check out.

It’s time to eat, drink and be merry, so whether you want to check out one of the city’s many holiday pop-ups or take a distillery tour, you can still pack out your weekly calendar with so many events.

Here are seven of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15, 2023

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Brew some festive potions

This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Take a distillery tour

If you’ve ever wanted to know about the making of whisky, gin, vodka and other liqueurs, you get a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes action on this distillery tour.

You’ll also get the chance to test some of Two Rivers Distillery’s products and learn all about how to taste each spirit.

When: December 23, 2023

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 453 42 Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Get in the festive spirit

It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and tinsel aplenty.

When: Until December 30, 2023

Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy tickets here

Grab a drink at the Home Alone house

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: From November 21, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in December

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Have a truly tropical night out

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: From November 16, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

