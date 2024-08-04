11 Calgary food events happening this week: August 5 to 11

August has arrived and there’s still plenty of time to check out some of Calgary’s very best food events.

From epic food festivals and markets to drag brunch, there’s a lot to check out in YYC.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

It’s the final day to check out YYC Ice Cream Fest. Participating cafes, restaurants, and creameries will get creative to serve up delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Taste of Calgary also wraps up this week. Over 90 of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather in one place to offer sample sizes of some of their culinary delights. Best of all, admission is free.

When: August 1 to 5, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Admission is free

Root Beer Float Day

The Dorian will be serving up root beer floats for a donation to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. All proceeds will support the Children’s Miracle Network.

When: August 6, 2024, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Alberta on the Plate

This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Inglewood Night Market

The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music.

When: August 9, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Aroma Mia!: ABBA-themed drag brunch

Enjoy brunch with a side of excellent ABBA performances from some of Calgary’s top drag artists. There’ll also be a prize for the best ABBA costume, so start planning ASAP!

When: August 10, 2024, from 10:30 am

Where: Aroma Cafe Bar – 1845 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Fundraiser for Jasper

Head to Modern Steak’s Stephen Avenue rooftop for a fundraiser to raise funds for hospitality and tourism workers in Jasper. There’ll be passed appetizers, a carving station and a selection of wines, beers and cocktails to try.

When: August 10, 2024, from noon to 3 pm

Where: Modern Steak rooftop – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $85 per person; reserve a spot here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Tuesday from 4 pm

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here