9 Calgary food events happening this week: August 26 to September 1

August is coming to an end, but there are still plenty of delicious foodie events to check out in Calgary.

With food festivals, night markets, and so much more, there are tons of incredible food events to fill up your week.

Here are some of the best food events to look out for in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

YYC Bubble Tea Fest

If you love bubble tea, this is for you! Different spots across the city will be offering special sips and desserts. There’s even an online map so you can try as many as possible and vote for your favourite.

When: Until September 7, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Margarita Masterclass

Master this classic summertime cocktail with the help of FinePrint’s expert bartenders. You’ll learn how to prepare several different varieties of margaritas so you can impress your friends with your newfound knowledge.

When: August 27, 2024

Where: FinePrint – 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $75.60 per person; book a spot here

University District Night Market

Check out this night market, which features 35+ vendors and plenty of foodie options. Live music will keep you entertained.

When: August 28, 2024

Where: Central Commons Park, University District, Calgary

Price: Free

Marda Loop Night Market

Shop from dozens of vendors with handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be tons of food trucks and live music to enjoy.

When: August 30, 2024

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here