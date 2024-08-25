9 Calgary food events happening this week: August 26 to September 1
August is coming to an end, but there are still plenty of delicious foodie events to check out in Calgary.
With food festivals, night markets, and so much more, there are tons of incredible food events to fill up your week.
Here are some of the best food events to look out for in Calgary this week.
One-time-only events
YYC Bubble Tea Fest
If you love bubble tea, this is for you! Different spots across the city will be offering special sips and desserts. There’s even an online map so you can try as many as possible and vote for your favourite.
When: Until September 7, 2024
Where: Various locations in Calgary
Margarita Masterclass
Master this classic summertime cocktail with the help of FinePrint’s expert bartenders. You’ll learn how to prepare several different varieties of margaritas so you can impress your friends with your newfound knowledge.
When: August 27, 2024
Where: FinePrint – 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $75.60 per person; book a spot here
University District Night Market
Check out this night market, which features 35+ vendors and plenty of foodie options. Live music will keep you entertained.
When: August 28, 2024
Where: Central Commons Park, University District, Calgary
Price: Free
Marda Loop Night Market
Shop from dozens of vendors with handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be tons of food trucks and live music to enjoy.
When: August 30, 2024
Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Le Burger Week
During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.
When: September 1 to 8, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Calgary
Recurring events
Banffchella
Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.
When: Until August 29, 2024
Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Calgary Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday at 9 am
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here