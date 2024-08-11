8 Calgary food events happening this week: August 12 to 18
Another week, another stacked line-up of food events to check out in Calgary.
From a celebration of all the incredible ingredients Alberta has to offer to a unique pop-up of Czech cuisine, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.
One-time-only events
Alberta on the Plate
This 10-day dine-out festival celebrates Alberta’s incredible food. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.
When: August 9 to 18, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Calgary
Pizza cooking class
If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating the perfect pizza at home, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough and how to cook your pizza.
When: August 14, 2024
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here
Prasátko
This unique pop-up offers a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist. Diners can try dishes such as pickled camembert, beef goulash poutine, and pickled sausages.
When: August 16 and 17, 2024
Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
4th Street Night Market
The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music.
When: August 17, 2024
Where: Central Memorial Park – 1221 2nd Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Recurring events
Banffchella
Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.
When: Until August 29, 2024
Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.
When: Every Tuesday from 4 pm
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here
Calgary Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday at 9 am
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here