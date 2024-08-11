Another week, another stacked line-up of food events to check out in Calgary.

From a celebration of all the incredible ingredients Alberta has to offer to a unique pop-up of Czech cuisine, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.

One-time-only events

Alberta on the Plate

This 10-day dine-out festival celebrates Alberta’s incredible food. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Pizza cooking class

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating the perfect pizza at home, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough and how to cook your pizza.

When: August 14, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

This unique pop-up offers a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist. Diners can try dishes such as pickled camembert, beef goulash poutine, and pickled sausages.

When: August 16 and 17, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

4th Street Night Market

The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music.

When: August 17, 2024

Where: Central Memorial Park – 1221 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Tuesday from 4 pm

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here