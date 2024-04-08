5 Calgary food events happening this week: April 8 to 14

It’s a new week, spring is in the air, and we’re ready to check out some delicious foodie events.

Calgary has plenty going on this week, including a unique wine dinner, a new brunch spot opening, and even a completely plant-based market.

If you’re looking to pack your week with some delicious foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Check out this wine dinner

This incredible culinary experience will see guests at The Wilde indulging in a truly unique dinner and wine pairing.

The wine pairing comes courtesy of the esteemed 689 Cellars wines, while the team behind The Wilde serves up a menu perfectly curated to complement it.

When: April 10, 2024

Where: The Wilde – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $175 per person; reservations can be made here

New brunch spot The Sweatered Hen opens its doors on April 13. The cozy concept on 17th Avenue comes from Chef Andrea Harling, also behind V Burger and sandwich spot Lil Black Rooster. On the menu will be plenty of options for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

When: Opens from April 13, 2024

Where: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Vegan Spring Market

Get in the spirit of springtime by checking out this vegan market. Vendors will be selling clothing, jewellery and, most importantly, food. Expect plenty of plant-based twists on your favourite dishes and snacks.

When: April 14, 2024

Where: Marda Loop Community Hall – 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday in April

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person